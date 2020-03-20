Home

Metcalfe-Shaver-Kopcza Funeral Home
504 Wyoming Avenue
Wyoming, PA 18644
(570) 693-1130
Carol G. Reilly

Carol G. Reilly Obituary
Carol G. Reilly, 77, of West Pittston, passed away Wednesday, March 18, 2020, in Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Plains Twp.

Born in West Wyoming she was the daughter of the late Luther and Grace Hufford Rozelle. She was a graduate of West Wyoming High School, Class of 1960. For many years, Carol worked at Old River Road Bakery, Pittston, Ace Cleaners, West Pittston, and prior to her retirement she was employed by the Wyoming Area School District with the janitorial support staff.

She was preceded in death by a son, Tom Reilly; and three brothers and one sister.

Surviving is her husband of 59 years, Thomas M. Reilly; children, Susan Reilly, West Pittston; Nora Reilly, West Pittston; David Reilly, West Pittston; Scott Reilly, Kingston; two grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; brother, Elmer Rozelle, Moosic; and nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be at the convenience of the family in New Life Apostolic Church, 207 Boston Ave., West Pittston, with the Rev. Philip Webb officiating.

Interment will be in Mount Zion Cemetery, Harding.

There will be no calling hours.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to New Life Apostolic Church, 207 Boston Ave., West Pittston, PA 18643.

Arrangements are by Metcalfe Shaver Kopcza Funeral Home Inc., 504 Wyoming Ave., Wyoming.

For information or to send condolences please visit us at www.metcalfeshaver.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Mar. 20, 2020
