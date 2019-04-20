Carol I. Roushey, 91, Shavertown, passed away, Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at St. Luke's Villa, Wilkes-Barre.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carol I. Roushey.
Born in Wilkes-Barre, she was the daughter of the late Leon and Esther Dettman Isely and was a graduate of Meyers High School, Wilkes-Barre, and Wilkes-Barre General Hospital School of Nursing. She was a registered nurse with Wilkes-Barre General Hospital for many years.
Carol was a member of The Dallas United Methodist Church, where she was involved in many church activities.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Peter, in 2018; sister, Marilyn Everett; and brothers, Charles, James and Albert Isely.
She will be greatly missed by her survivors, her brother, Ralph Isely, Wilkes-Barre; and sister-in-law, Peggy Isely, Torrington, Conn.; as well as several nieces, nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.
A memorial service will be held in the near future in The Dallas United Methodist Church with interment in Warden Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of Richard H. Disque Funeral Home Inc., 2940 Memorial Highway, Dallas.
Richard H. Disque Funeral Home, Inc.
2940 Memorial Highway
Dallas, PA 18612
(570) 675-3255
Published in Citizens' Voice on Apr. 20, 2019