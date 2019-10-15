|
Carol J. Hess, 75, of Wilkes-Barre, died Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at her residence, surrounded by her loving family.
She was born in Nanticoke, on Nov. 23, 1943, the daughter of the late William Robertson and Loretta Steele Barber.
She was a member of the graduating class of 1961 of Kingston High School.
She was a member of Second Welsh Congregational Church, Wilkes-Barre.
Carol was also an active participant for seven years of the Foster Parent Program, Wilkes-Barre.
During that time, she and her husband helped 55 children. Being a foster child herself, Carol wanted to give back the kindness and love she received to children in need.
Preceding her in death were foster parents, Mr. and Mrs. James Roushey and George and Dorothy Worden; brothers, Edward , Elmer and Robert; sisters, Annabelle, Barbara, Lillian and Carol.
Surviving are her husband of 50 years, Henry H. Hess, at home; sons, Ronald Evans Jr., Port Lucie, Fla.; David Hess, Wilkes-Barre; daughters, Lindasue Evans, Denise Evans, Elizabeth Ann Leger and husband, Christopher, Rebecca Hess, all from Wilkes-Barre;Karen Harbester and husband, Scott, Yatesville;15 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren; brothers, Harry Barber, George Worden Jr.; sisters, Marilyn Dussinger and Janice Reese; and numerous nieces and nephews also survive.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday from George A. Strish Inc. Funeral Home, 105 N. Main St., Ashley, with the Revs. Kevin Straka and Dennis Gray, pastors, officiating. Interment will be in Chapel Lawn Memorial Park, Dallas.
Family and friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday and from 10 a.m .until time of service Thursday.
The family would like to express their deep gratitude to the entire staffs of the third floor of Timber Ridge, Wilkes-Barre, and to Compassionate Care Hospice for their excellent care and compassion given to Carol in her time of need.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to CEF of Luzerne County, 59 Eley St., Kingston, PA 18704.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Oct. 15, 2019