Carol J. Williams

Carol J. Williams Obituary

Carol J. Williams, 72, of Plymouth, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020.

She was the daughter of the late Phyllis and Joseph Baluh. In addition to her parents, Carol was preceded in death by her husband of 39 years, Richard Williams; and her younger brother, Daniel Baluh.

Carol is survived by her sister, Janet Miller, Plymouth; son, Richard Williams Jr., Plymouth; and daughter, Terri Krause, Kingston.

Carol also had 11 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren who she loved to send cards to on all the holidays.

Carol worked for the Social Security Administration for 46 years and belonged to the Cherry Street Bible Church.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday from Williams-Hagen Funeral Home, 114 W. Main St., Plymouth.

Interment will be in Memorial Shrine Cemetery, Carverton.

Friends may call the funeral home from 9 a.m. until the time of service Saturday.

In lieu of flowers, the family would like any donations to be sent to Blue Chip Farm Animal Refuge.


