Carol Jason, 73, of Nanticoke, surrounded by her loving family, passed away peacefully in Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Plains Twp., on Thursday, June 6, 2019.



Carol lived a fulfilling life as a wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, sister and friend. She was the daughter of Blanche and George Shipierski, and grew up in Nanticoke, where she lived for over 50 years in the Honey Pot section of town, referred to by locals as the Polish Poconos.



Her home was an open house to everyone and family get-togethers were the center of her life. She liked cooking, and her talents were enjoyed by many, especially when she supplied neighborhood fundraising events with her homemade pierogis and halushki. Carol's passion was baking and it was a delight to receive one of her bountiful cookie trays during the holidays.



In her retirement, she loved to travel. She and her husband, Stan, along with her sister, Dolores, her brother, George, and his wife, Mary Ellen, took many vacations together. Las Vegas was their favorite.



Words truly cannot describe what a most kind and generous person she was and she will be sadly missed by all.



She will forever be remembered by her best friend and husband of 53 years, Stanley Sr.; their children, Stanley Jr. and his wife, Karen; and Daniel and his partner, Anne; brother, George Shipierski and his wife, Mary Ellen; sisters, Susan Brand and her husband, Gary; Joan Brown and her husband, Jerry; and Deborah Bedford; her loving granddaughter, Lauren Jason; many nieces and nephews; and her furry friend, Herman, her cat.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Dolores Hock, and her brother, Robert Shipierski.



Funeral services will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Monday at Earl W. Lohman Funeral Home, 14 W. Green St., Nanticoke, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Faustina Church, 520 S. Hanover St., Nanticoke.



Friends and family may call from 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday at Earl W. Lohman Funeral Home.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Blue Chip Farm Animal Refuge, 974 Lockville Road, Dallas, PA 18612, or to the . Published in Citizens' Voice on June 8, 2019