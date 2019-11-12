|
Carol K. Munson, 74, of Mountain Top, died Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at Residential Hospice Care in Wilkes-Barre, surrounded by loved ones.
Born Sept. 3, 1945, to Donald H. Koons and Edith Jones Koons, of Mountain Top, Carol was a 1963 graduate of Crestwood High School and held a B.S. and M.S. in elementary education from Bloomsburg State College.
Carol spent her career dedicated to education and was employed by the Crestwood School District for 30 years as an elementary school teacher at Rice Elementary. She was a member of the Pennsylvania Association of School Retirees and Chairperson of the Social Service Memorial Honor Fund committee. She was a former member of Delta Kappa Gamma and a past president.
Carol was an active member of Christ United Methodist Church, Mountain Top, and formerly served as communion steward on the Worship committee and Staff Parish Relations committee and taught Sunday school for 20 years.
Carol enjoyed sailing on Chesapeake Bay and traveling throughout the United States with her loving husband, Bob.
Carol was preceded in death by parents, Donald and Edith Jones Koons; and brother, Paul Koons.
She is survived by her husband of 40 years, Robert Munson, Mountain Top; son and daughter-in-law, Christopher and Audrey Stine, Annapolis, Md.; step-daughter and son-in-law, Laura and Chris Jones, Seguin, Texas; four grandchildren, Delaney Jones, Justin Stine, Alexa Jones and Colton Jones; and many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Christ United Methodist Church, 175 S. Main Road, Mountain Top, PA 18707.
Memorial services are to be held at 11 a.m. Saturday in Christ United Methodist Church, Mountain Top.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Nov. 12, 2019