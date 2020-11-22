Home

Carol Louise Lowery

Carol Louise Lowery Obituary

Carol Louise Lowery, 72, of Luzerne, passed away Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, while in the care of Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.

Born in Wilkes-Barre on Feb. 17,1948, she was a daughter to the late Harold and Mary Jones Wargo. Carol grew up in the East End section of the city. She attended Mackin Elementary and was a graduate of James M. Coughlin, Class of 1966.

Carol worked for the RCA Company in Mountain Top and later for the Social Security Administration as a benefits and records technician for 18 years until her retirement from the Wilkes-Barre Data Processing Center in 2018. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends visiting the local casino.

Carol was a past member of the East End Primitive Methodist Church, Wilkes-Barre.

She is preceded in death by her loving parents.

Surviving are her daughter, Lori Parada and her husband, Glenn, Wilkes-Barre; brother Harold and his wife, Shirley, Shavertown; and several nieces and nephews.

At the request of family, services will be held privately. Arrangements are in the care of Yanaitis Funeral Home Inc., Plains Twp.


Share memories or express condolences below.
