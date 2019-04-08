Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Carol Louise Painter, 80, beloved wife, sister, mother, grandmother and aunt entered into eternal peace on Saturday, April 6, 2019, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.



Born in Kingston and raised in Edwardsville, she was the daughter of the late Harold J. Jenkins and Thelma (



Carol had been a resident of Larksville for close to 40 years. She was a life member of Larksville United Methodist Church where she was a Sunday School Teacher and Superintendent. She played an active role at the church since childhood, adding her love and warmth to everything she did. Despite struggling with health issues, Carol's faith was never diminished.



Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, were brother, Harold Jenkins; and sister-in-law, Mary Jenkins.



Surviving are her husband of 56 years, Gerald R. Painter; sons, Russell Todd, at home; and Gerald John and his wife, Gina, Great Falls, Mont.; brothers, Ronald and Evan Jenkins, New Jersey; sister-in-law, Judy Jenkins, New Jersey; two grandchildren, Nathan and Jillian, Great Falls, Mont.; aunt, Rita; and several nieces, grandnieces and grandnephews.



Carol will be remembered lovingly by her family and friends for her caring ways, beautiful smile and gentle determination.



Funeral will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday from Hugh B. Hughes & Son Inc. Funeral Home, 1044 Wyoming Ave., Forty Fort, with the Rev. Tanya Olaviany, pastor, officiating.



Friends may call from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday.

1044 Wyoming Ave

Forty Fort , PA 18704

