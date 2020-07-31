Home

S.J. Grontkowski Funeral Home
530 W Main St
Plymouth, PA 18651
(570) 779-2014
Calling hours
Monday, Aug. 3, 2020
5:00 PM - 6:30 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 3, 2020
6:30 PM
Carol M. Berryman, 66, of Hunlock Creek, passed away Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at her home.

Born May 26, 1954, in Hanover Twp., she was the daughter of the late Raymond Mayewski and Celia Thomas Mayewski. Carol was a graduate of Hanover High School and Luzerne County Community College. In past years, she had been employed by Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, and Wilkes-Barre General Hospital, as a phlebotomist.

Carol enjoyed trips to the beach with her family. Most of all, she loved her family and enjoyed being a wife, mother and grandmother.

She is survived by her loving husband, Stephen Berryman; her daughter, Stephanie Berryman, who is a graduate of Wilkes University; her son, Jordan Berryman, U.S. Coast Guard, stationed at Sandy Hook, N.J.; grandchildren, Amaria and Nathanyal Berryman; and sisters, Susan Michaels, Pringle; and Donna Mayewski, Hanover Twp.

Funeral services will be held at 6:30 p.m. Monday at S.J. Grontkowski Funeral Home, 530 W. Main St., Plymouth. Family and friends are invited to call from 5 p.m. until service time Monday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, contributions, if desired, may be made to the Huntington Disease Society of America in Carol's memory.

To submit condolences to Carol's family, please visit www.sjgrontkowskifuneralhome.com.


