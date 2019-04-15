Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carol M. Sukowaski RN. View Sign

Carol M. Sukowaski, RN, of East Noble Street, Nanticoke, and formerly East Church Street, passed away Saturday, April 13, 2019, under the care of Residential Hospice at Geisinger South Wilkes-Barre.



Born Feb. 8, 1936, in Nanticoke, she was a daughter of the late Albert and Ruth May Rostalski. Carol was a life resident of Nanticoke and graduate of Nanticoke High School, Class of 1953. She then attended and graduated from Wilkes-Barre General Hospital School of Nursing in 1956.



She was employed as a registered nurse and manager of the Special Care Unit at the former Nanticoke State General Hospital for 30 years until its closing in 1990. She was last employed as a case manager by the Pennsylvania State Welfare offices in Wilkes-Barre and Tunkhannock for five years, retiring in 1995. She also performed private duty nursing earlier in life.



She was an active, life member of St. John Lutheran Church, Nanticoke, where she had served on the church council as treasurer and secretary, and taught Sunday school; was a 50-year member of Order of Eastern Star, currently Chapter 396, Dallas, and formerly Nanticoke Chapter 174; served on the board of directors of the Mill Memorial Library, Nanticoke, and had served as secretary of Luzerne County Library System. She had been active in Nanticoke Little League, was a Cub Scout den mother for Pack 406, and a member of Wilkes-Barre General Hospital School of Nursing Alumni Association.



She was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, John Sukowaski, on Jan. 12, 2009; also by sisters, Ruth Stoffan and Alta Rehkopf; and an infant brother, George Rostalski.



Carol is survived by her sons, Albert Sukowaski and his wife, Debbie, Las Vegas, Nev.; and Brian Sukowaski and his wife, Nikki Urban, Nanticoke; grandchildren, Brian Sukowaski Jr. and wife, Erin; Shane Sukowaski and his wife, Kelsey; Aubrey, Amy, Emma and Bert Sukowaski; step-grandchildren, Bradley Poorman and Alexa Tluczek; great-grandsons, Zane Sukowaski, Brian Sukowaski III and Joseph Sukowaski; a brother-in-law, Charles Rehkopf, Seneca Falls, N.Y.; and nieces and nephews.



Family and friends may call for visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Davis-Dinelli Funeral Home, 170 E. Broad St., Nanticoke. The Order of Eastern Star will conduct a memorial service at 6:15 p.m.



A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday in St. John Lutheran Church, 231 State St., Nanticoke, with the Rev. Michele D. Kaufman officiating. Those attending are asked to go directly to the church. There will be no procession from the funeral home.



Interment will follow in Hanover Green Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Carol's memory to St. John Lutheran Church; or to Mill Memorial Library, 495 E. Main St., Nanticoke, PA 18634.

