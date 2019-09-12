Home

Hugh B. Hughes & Son Inc.
1044 Wyoming Ave
Forty Fort, PA 18704
(570) 288-9341
Calling hours
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hugh B. Hughes & Son Inc.
1044 Wyoming Ave
Forty Fort, PA 18704
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
9:30 AM
Hugh B. Hughes & Son Inc.
1044 Wyoming Ave
Forty Fort, PA 18704
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church
Swoyersville, PA
View Map
Resources
Carol Marie Rindgen O'Rourke

Carol Marie Rindgen O'Rourke Obituary
Carol Marie Rindgen O'Rourke, passed away Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, at her home with her loving husband and daughter by her side.

Carol was born Dec. 28, 1969, in Kingston.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Bernard and Bernadine Smith and Josephine and Leo Rindgen; loving mother-in-law, Diane O'Rourke; and uncles, Bernard Joseph Smith Jr., Stephen Francis Smith Sr., Francis Rindgen and Raymond Rindgen. Awaiting her was her beloved Maltese, Jasmine O'Rourke.

Carol is survived by her husband, David O'Rourke and daughter, Alexandria O'Rourke; her parents, Joseph and Sheila Rindgen; sisters, Sondra Surdy and husband, John; Kelly Bobkowski and husband, Matthews; brother, Joseph Rindgen and wife, Faith; nieces, Samantha and Marissa Surdy, Morgan and Riley Bobkowski and Caitlin Rindgen; nephew, Matthew Bobkowski Jr.; godparents, Pamela Novakowski and Timothy Smith; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

Family and friends are asked to call from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Hugh B. Hughes & Son Inc. Funeral Home, 1044 Wyoming Ave., Forty Fort.

Funeral will be held at 9:30 a.m. Saturday from Hugh B. Hughes & Son Inc. Funeral Home with the Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, Swoyersville.

Interment will be held in St. Ignatius Cemetery, Pringle.

For information or to send the family a condolence, please visit the funeral home's website at www.hughbhughes.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Sept. 12, 2019
