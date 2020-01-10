|
Carol Mary Urbanc died unexpectedly Monday, Dec. 6, 2019.
She was born March 30, 1947, the only child of John and Casimira Kay Urbanc. The family lived at Lake Silkworth, where Mr. Urbanc owned a service station. The family were members of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Roman Catholic Church.
Carol attended Lake-Lehman school district. She was a cheerleader in high school, graduating in 1967. She completed her undergraduate studies at Albright College, Reading, working at Pocono Downs during summer breaks. She earned a mater's degree at West Chester University. Over her career, she served as communications director for the United States Pony Clubs and held positions with the Metanexus Institute and the Swendenborg Foundation.
Carol loved the outdoors. Her frequent visits to Longwood Gardens gave her inspiration to spend hours in her yard in Cochranville. She took great pleasure in hiking with friends, yoga and most of all, a good book. Her cherished cats, Zsa Zsa and Mr. Pants passed away within the last year.
She is survived by her husband, John Astell; cousin, Donna Leoncyck, Detroit; and a great many also grieving friends.
Carol continued to support Lake Silkworth Volunteer Fire Department, which her father had founded, through the years, even after she had sold the family property. Memorials may be sent to the department at 1875 PA-29, Hunlock Creek, PA 18621.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at Pocopson Home, 1695 Lenape Road, West Chester.
Condolences can be made at clswansonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Jan. 10, 2020