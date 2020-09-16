Home

Lehman & Gregory Funeral Home Inc
281 Chapel St
Swoyersville, PA 18704
(570) 288-5176
Calling hours
Thursday, Sep. 17, 2020
10:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 17, 2020
10:30 AM
Carol Ottaviani


1932 - 2020
Carol Ottaviani Obituary

Carol Ottaviani of Dallas passed away Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, at The Meadows Nursing Center, Dallas.

Carol was born in Loyalville in May of 1932 and was the daughter of the late Samuel and Blodwyn Lamereaux.

She was a member of Grace Community Church, Dallas. She attended Forty Fort and Luzerne schools. She married Robert L. Ottaviani in 1954, and was partners with him in the family business, Bob's Place, Luzerne

She was preceded in death by her husband of 31½ years, Robert, in 1985; son, Robert, in 2009; grandson, Robert, 1988; brother, Chester Lamereaux; and sister, Florence Barbose

Surviving are a son, Barry and his wife, Susan; daughter-in-law, Karen; granddaughter, Julie Vedro; and grandsons, Eric, Michael and Marc; great-grandchildren, Aubree and Asher Vedro; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Lehman-Gregory Funeral Home Inc., 281 Chapel St., Swoyersville, with the Rev. Roland Preisler, pastor, officiating.

Entombment will be in Dennsion Cemetery, Swoyersville.

Family and friends may call from 10 a.m. till time of service Thursday.

Memorial contributions can be made to Grace Community Church, 4122 Memorial Highway, Dallas.


