Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jendrzejewski Funeral Home
21 N Meade St
Wilkes Barre, PA 18702
(570) 822-5095
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
9:30 AM
St. John the Baptist Russian Orthodox Church
706 Hill St
Mayfield, PA
View Map
Interment
Following Services
parish cemetery,
Mayfield., PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carol Sawicki
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol Sawicki


1944 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carol Sawicki Obituary
Carol Sawicki of Wilkes-Barre Twp. passed away Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.

Born March 27, 1944, in Greenfield Twp., she was a daughter of the late Samuel and Anna Nemitz Telep.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Leonard J. Sawicki Sr., on May 30, 2015; and brothers, Eugene and Anthony Telep.

She is survived by her nieces and nephews.

A funeral Mass will be held at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday in St. John the Baptist Russian Orthodox Church, 706 Hill St., Mayfield. Mitred Archpriest John Sorochka will be officiating. Interment will follow in the parish cemetery, Mayfield. There will be no calling hours.

Arrangements were entrusted to Jendrzejewski Funeral Home, Wilkes-Barre.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Nov. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carol's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -