Carol Sawicki of Wilkes-Barre Twp. passed away Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.
Born March 27, 1944, in Greenfield Twp., she was a daughter of the late Samuel and Anna Nemitz Telep.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Leonard J. Sawicki Sr., on May 30, 2015; and brothers, Eugene and Anthony Telep.
She is survived by her nieces and nephews.
A funeral Mass will be held at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday in St. John the Baptist Russian Orthodox Church, 706 Hill St., Mayfield. Mitred Archpriest John Sorochka will be officiating. Interment will follow in the parish cemetery, Mayfield. There will be no calling hours.
Arrangements were entrusted to Jendrzejewski Funeral Home, Wilkes-Barre.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Nov. 9, 2019