Carole R. Webb, 81, of Duryea, passed away Tuesday, July 30,2019, at her home.
She was born in Brooklyn, N.Y., on March 9, 1938, and was the daughter of the late Sterling and Alma Beck.
She retired from Topps Chewing Gum after many years of employment and was blessed with many friends who loved her.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Rosalie Waterfield; and her sisters, Jean and Alma.
She is survived by her daughter, Carole L. Webb; sons, Leroy, Kenneth and Daniel Webb. Also surviving are her sisters, Shirley and Diane; nine grandchildren; several great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews.
Arrangements are made by Kiesinger Funeral Services Inc., 255 McAlpine St., Duryea
Condolences may be made to www.kiesingerfuneralservices.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Aug. 2, 2019