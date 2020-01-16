|
Carolyn J. Dinstel of Wilkes-Barre died Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, at the age of 92.
Carolyn was born Oct. 18, 1927, daughter of Oliver W. Jones and Florence Pyatt Jones, in Wilkes-Barre. She resided in Kingston for most of her life. Carolyn graduated from Kingston High School in 1945, attended Bucknell Junior College and graduated from Wilkes College in 1948. After college, she taught school in the Philadelphia area before moving back to Kingston to raise their family. Carolyn was actively involved in her high school class reunion activities and continued to meet with her classmates at luncheons until she was 90. She was an active member of Grace Episcopal Church and served on the vestry and other committees. She spent many years working with her husband at the drugstore and she had an active social life, enjoyed playing bridge, shopping, spending time with her many friends and family and most of all, loved listening to her husband play in numerous bands. She always had a special place in her heart for those who were less fortunate than her.
Carolyn was preceded in death by her husband, Howard, in 2014, after 64 years of marriage.
She is survived by her sister, Marilyn Husband, Edwardsville; and children, Deborah J. Dinstel, Columbia, S.C.; Howard J. Dinstel (Cindy), South Bradenton, Fla.; Catherine A. Klem (Jack), Chesapeake, Va.; Carol A. Campbell (Mark), Normal, Ill.; and Jennifer D. Norman (John), Lansdale. Carolyn had 12 grandchildren, Lillian McNair; Freddie Pinheiro; Jonathan Dinstel; Dyan Dinstel; Jason Klem; Alison Thompson; James Campbell; Paul Campbell; Jack Campbell; John Norman; Alexa Norman; and Julia Norman; 13 great-grandchildren; and nephews, Thomas O. Husband, Forty Fort; and David Husband, Wilkes-Barre; and niece, Mary Ellen Walsh, Edwardsville.
The family would like to thank the staff at Riverview Ridge for their professional care and warm friendship with their mother.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday in Grace Episcopal Church, 30 Butler St., Kingston, with the Rev. John Hartman officiating. The interment will be in Memorial Shrine Cemetery, Carverton.
Friends and relatives may call on from 10 a.m. until service time Friday in the Wallace Room in the church.
Arrangements are entrusted to Hugh B. Hughes & Son Inc. Funeral Home, 1044 Wyoming Ave., Forty Fort.
For information or to send the family a condolence, please visit the funeral home website at hughbhughes.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Jan. 16, 2020