Yeosock Funeral Home - Plains
40 South Main Street
Plains, PA 18705
(570) 823-1001
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Yeosock Funeral Home - Plains
40 South Main Street
Plains, PA 18705
Prayer Service
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
1:00 PM
Yeosock Funeral Home - Plains
40 South Main Street
Plains, PA 18705
Carolyn M. Kearney Obituary
Carolyn M. Kearney, 83, formerly of Wilkes-Barre, passed away Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020.

She was born in 1936 and was the daughter of the late Joseph Simonson and Margaret Howe Simonson.

She was preceded in death by husband, Charles J. Kearney; son, Wayne Kearney; daughter, Charlene J. Cobb; brothers, John Simonson; James Simonson; and Marvin Simonson.

She is survived by daughters, Lori Shaver, Trucksville; Sharon Jette, Pacolet, S.C.; Diane Stoffel, Blakeslee; brother, Ronald Simonson and wife, Joann, Plains Twp.; and sister, Jessie Simonson Harak; also several grandchildren; and great-grandchildren.

Friends may call from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday at Yeosock Funeral Home, 40 S. Main St., Plains Twp.

Funeral services are at 1 p.m. with the Rev. Joseph Kearney officiating. Internment is in Memorial Shrine Cemetery, Carverton.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Jan. 29, 2020
