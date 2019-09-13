Home

Carolyn M. Obaza


1926 - 2019
Carolyn M. Obaza Obituary
Carolyn M. Obaza, 93, of Hegins, formerly of Nanticoke, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, at Tremont Health and Rehabilitation Center.

Born in Plains Twp. on March 25, 1926, she was a daughter of the late Stephen and Caroline Chabala Boback.

Carolyn worked as a waitress for many years in restaurants in the Nanticoke area, she also assisted her son, David, in his business, Nantego Dental, Hughestown.

She was member of St. Faustina Roman Catholic Church, Nanticoke, where she served as a Eucharistic minister.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Edward Boback; and a son-in-law, David Washburn.

She is survived by two children, Caroline Washburn, Niagara Falls, N.Y.; and David Obaza and his wife, Kathleen, Hegins; six grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

Dimon Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., Tower City, is handling the private services for the Obaza family.

Memorial donations, in her name, can be made to the , 3544 N. Progress Ave., Suite 205, Harrisburg, PA 17110.

For information you may email David Obaza at [email protected] To sign the guest book, visit www.dimonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Sept. 13, 2019
