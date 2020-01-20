|
|
Carolyn M. Toole, RN, 76, of Pittston, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, at home.
Born in Philadelphia on April 13, 1943, she was the daughter of the late Sylvester J. and Josephine Prout Weiss.
She was a graduate of West Wyoming High School, Class of 1961 and Mercy Hospital Wilkes-Barre School of Nursing, Class of 1964.
Carolyn started working as a registered nurse in New York State. She returned to the Wyoming Valley and worked at Mercy Hospital Wilkes-Barre, Pittston Hospital and Geisinger Wilkes-Barre where she retired in 2006 as a certified oncology nurse.
She enjoyed spending her time in her garden. She was a loving mother and grandmother and will be greatly missed.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her twin brother, Joseph Weiss, in 2007.
Surviving are her sons, Brian Toole and his wife, Mary Ann; Michael J. Toole; and Patrick Toole, all of Pittston; grandchildren, Brian Matthew Toole and Anna Maria Toole; cousin, Melanie Sherwood, Mountain Top; sister-in-law, Elaine Weiss, Edwardsville; nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1 p.m. Wednesday in St. Joseph Marello Parish, 237 William St., Pittston. Those attending are invited to go directly to the church.
Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Wilkes-Barre.
Memorial donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
Arrangements are entrusted to Adonizio Funeral Home LLC, 251 William St., Pittston.
To leave a condolence, visit Carolyn's obituary at www.adonziofuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Jan. 20, 2020