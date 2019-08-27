|
|
Carrie A. Phillips Austin, 68, of Plymouth, passed away Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, at her home, 243 Davis St., Plymouth.
Born in Plymouth on Avondale Hill, June 13, 1951, she was a daughter of Mildred Phillips Acosta.
She was preceded in death by maternal grandparents, Clara and George Phillips; and several brothers and sisters.
In addition to her mother, left to cherish her memory are her fiancée, Richard Hughes; daughters, Nancy Jordan and husband, James, Plymouth; and Karen Allabaugh, Plymouth; grandchildren, Desiree Otway, Kali Baldygo, Courtney Allabaugh, Samantha Allabaugh and Anna Danchak; great-grandchildren, Jonathan, Omare, Trenton, Darnell, Melody and Adella; brothers, Joseph Johnson and Cash Acosta; and sisters, Dorothy Mullroy, June Pasag and Ella Bonjo.
Carrie loved spending time with her grandchildren, especially taking them camping and riding roller coasters with them when no one else would. She enjoyed doing all types of crafts sewing and playing bingo. She also was an excellent baker and cook. She will be greatly missed by her family and all who knew her.
The funeral service will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Kniffen O'Malley Leffler Funeral & Cremation Services, 465 S. Main St., Wilkes-Barre.
Family and friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m.
Condolences may be sent to kniffenfuneralhome.com.
