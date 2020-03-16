|
|
Cary A. Coolbaugh, 66, of Exeter, passed away Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Timber Ridge Health Care Center, Plains Twp.
Born in Pittston, he was the son of the late Clarence and Eleanor Judge Coolbaugh.
Prior to his illness, he worked for Quick Courier Service.
He was preceded in death by his brothers, William and Thomas Coolbaugh.
Surviving are his wife of 39 years, the former Carmella Barletta; sons, Eddie, Carmen and Bradley Barletta; eight grandchildren and one great-granddaughter; brothers, Ronald Coolbaugh, Philadelphia; and Michael and his wife, JoAnn Coolbaugh, Exeter; sisters, Terry Krause, Exeter; and Cathy Coolbaugh, Pittston, along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Arrangements are in the care of Gubbiotti Funeral Home LLC, 1030 Wyoming Ave., Exeter.
Services will be held privately.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Mar. 16, 2020