Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Caryl Lew
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Caryl Lynne Lew

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Caryl Lynne Lew Obituary
Caryl Lynne Lew, 78, of Hanover Twp., passed away Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, in Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, following a brief illness.

Born in Wilkes-Barre, Lynne was the daughter of the late Carl A. and Gertrude A. Hankey.

Lynne graduated from Hanover High School and Hackensack School of Nursing, Hackensack, N.J. She thereafter worked the majority of her career as a registered nurse at Mercy Hospital, Wilkes-Barre, and later as a hospice nurse.

Surviving are her son, Darryl S. Lew and daughter-in-law, Abby Cohen Smutny, Potomac, Md.; grandchildren, Naomi Hunter Lew, Portland, Ore.; and Connor and Caroline Smutny, Potomac, Md.; and brothers, Thomas W. Hankey, Myrtle Beach, S.C.; and Carl W. Hankey, Pittsburgh.

A Memorial service to celebrate Lynne's life will be announced for a future date. Interment will be held at the family plot in Hanover Green Cemetery.

In recognition of Lynne's lifelong love of animals, memorial donations may be made to the SPCA.

Arrangements are by Harold C. Snowdon Home for Funerals Inc., Kingston.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Oct. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Caryl's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.