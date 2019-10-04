|
Caryl Lynne Lew, 78, of Hanover Twp., passed away Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, in Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, following a brief illness.
Born in Wilkes-Barre, Lynne was the daughter of the late Carl A. and Gertrude A. Hankey.
Lynne graduated from Hanover High School and Hackensack School of Nursing, Hackensack, N.J. She thereafter worked the majority of her career as a registered nurse at Mercy Hospital, Wilkes-Barre, and later as a hospice nurse.
Surviving are her son, Darryl S. Lew and daughter-in-law, Abby Cohen Smutny, Potomac, Md.; grandchildren, Naomi Hunter Lew, Portland, Ore.; and Connor and Caroline Smutny, Potomac, Md.; and brothers, Thomas W. Hankey, Myrtle Beach, S.C.; and Carl W. Hankey, Pittsburgh.
A Memorial service to celebrate Lynne's life will be announced for a future date. Interment will be held at the family plot in Hanover Green Cemetery.
In recognition of Lynne's lifelong love of animals, memorial donations may be made to the SPCA.
Arrangements are by Harold C. Snowdon Home for Funerals Inc., Kingston.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Oct. 4, 2019