Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kiesinger Funeral Services Inc.
255 McAlpine St.
Duryea, PA 18642
570-457-4387
Calling hours
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kiesinger Funeral Services Inc.
255 McAlpine St.
Duryea, PA 18642
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
9:30 AM
Kiesinger Funeral Services Inc.
255 McAlpine St.
Duryea, PA 18642
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Of Jesus Church
215 Lackawanna Ave.
Dupont, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Casmier Opiela
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Casmier "Whistler" Opiela

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Casmier "Whistler" Opiela Obituary
Casmier "Whistler" Opiela, 91, of Dupont, passed away Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at Allied Hospice Center, Scranton.

He was born in Dupont on June 22, 1928, and was the son of the late Gabriel and Maryann Rydzy Opiela. He was a member of Sacred Heart Of Jesus Church, Dupont.

Casmier was a graduate of Dupont High School. Upon graduation, he joined the U.S. Army and was stationed in Germany as an MP during the Korean War. He worked for Sikorsky Aircraft in Connecticut.

Then, he returned to NEPA and started the Opiela dairy along with members of his family, serving Dupont, Avoca, Duryea, Pittston and Old Forge. Casmier attended trade school and specialized as a machinist, he worked many years as a machinist and retired in 1990 from Finch Manufacturing, West Pittston. After retirement, he started a small engine repair shop out of his home where "Whistler was now referred to as the "Lawn Mower Man."

He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother and friend and will deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife Valerie Wanat Opiela, who died Sept. 11, 2001; his siblings, John, Walter, Alexander "Ziggy", Joseph, Gabriel, Frances Gaula, Camille Fette and Mary Kuna.

He is survived by his children, Raymond and his wife, Lyn, Yakima, Wash.; David and his wife Elaine, Exeter; and Paula Korda, Dupont; grandchildren, Elizabeth, R. Christopher, Joshua, David and Eric Opiela; great-grandchildren, Michael and Sara Opiela; and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday from Kiesinger Funeral Services Inc., 255 McAlpine St., Duryea, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in Sacred Heart Of Jesus Church, 215 Lackawanna Ave., Dupont, with the Rev. Thomas Petro officiating. Friend may call from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday. Interment will be held at the parish cemetery. AMVETS Honor Guard of Greater Pittston will provide military honors.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Allied Services Hospice Center, 511 Morgan Highway, Scranton PA 18505.

Condolences may be made to www.kiesingerfuneralservices.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Dec. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Casmier's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -