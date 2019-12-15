|
|
Casmier "Whistler" Opiela, 91, of Dupont, passed away Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at Allied Hospice Center, Scranton.
He was born in Dupont on June 22, 1928, and was the son of the late Gabriel and Maryann Rydzy Opiela. He was a member of Sacred Heart Of Jesus Church, Dupont.
Casmier was a graduate of Dupont High School. Upon graduation, he joined the U.S. Army and was stationed in Germany as an MP during the Korean War. He worked for Sikorsky Aircraft in Connecticut.
Then, he returned to NEPA and started the Opiela dairy along with members of his family, serving Dupont, Avoca, Duryea, Pittston and Old Forge. Casmier attended trade school and specialized as a machinist, he worked many years as a machinist and retired in 1990 from Finch Manufacturing, West Pittston. After retirement, he started a small engine repair shop out of his home where "Whistler was now referred to as the "Lawn Mower Man."
He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother and friend and will deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife Valerie Wanat Opiela, who died Sept. 11, 2001; his siblings, John, Walter, Alexander "Ziggy", Joseph, Gabriel, Frances Gaula, Camille Fette and Mary Kuna.
He is survived by his children, Raymond and his wife, Lyn, Yakima, Wash.; David and his wife Elaine, Exeter; and Paula Korda, Dupont; grandchildren, Elizabeth, R. Christopher, Joshua, David and Eric Opiela; great-grandchildren, Michael and Sara Opiela; and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday from Kiesinger Funeral Services Inc., 255 McAlpine St., Duryea, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in Sacred Heart Of Jesus Church, 215 Lackawanna Ave., Dupont, with the Rev. Thomas Petro officiating. Friend may call from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday. Interment will be held at the parish cemetery. AMVETS Honor Guard of Greater Pittston will provide military honors.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Allied Services Hospice Center, 511 Morgan Highway, Scranton PA 18505.
Condolences may be made to www.kiesingerfuneralservices.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Dec. 15, 2019