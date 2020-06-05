|
|
Cataldo Saitta, 93, of Pittston, died early Wednesday morning, June 3, 2020, in Geisinger Wyoming Valley.
Born May 11, 1927, in Pittston, he was the son of the late Joseph and Anna Maria Alu Saitta.
Cataldo attended Pittston High School and was a longtime member of the former St. Rocco's Church, Tompkins Street, Pittston. He was also a proud member of the International Ladies' Garment Workers Union.
He assisted his family in the operations of Saitta's Market, 118 Tomkins St. in the Oregon section of Pittston, until it closed its doors in the early '70s. In addition to his family's store, he was also employed by Lee Garment Manufacturing.
Surviving are his wife, Angeline DeCarlo Saitta, sister, Rosalie Saitta Smith, of both Palo Alto, Calif., and Amherst, N.H.; nieces, Claire Smith, Palo Alto, Calif.; and Grace Palermo Hosier and her husband, Barry, West Pittston; nephews, Joseph P. Smith and wife, Francie, Amherst, N.H.; Giuseppe Forgione (Feigo) and wife, Norma, Mechanicsburg; Anthony Palermo and wife, Florence, Harveys Lake; along with several cousins.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sisters, Mary Saitta Forgione (Feigo); Susan Saitta Palermo; Carmella Saitta; brothers, Samuel and Anthony " Tony" Saitta.
Funeral services have been entrusted to Graziano Funeral Home Inc., Pittston Twp.
Due to the ongoing restrictions and recommendations by the department of health, all services will be private and held at the family's convenience.
Cataldo will be laid to rest in Denison Cemetery, Swoyersville.
For information or to express your condolences to his family, please visit www.GrazianoFuneralHome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on June 5, 2020