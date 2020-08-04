Home

H Merritt Hughes Funeral Home Inc
451 N Main St
Wilkes Barre, PA 18705
(570) 823-6511
Catherine A. Fitzgerald

Catherine A. Fitzgerald Obituary

Catherine A. Fitzgerald, 96, a resident of the Heights section of Wilkes-Barre, died peacefully Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at her home.

Mrs. Fitzgerald, born in Wilkes-Barre, was the daughter of the late Robert and Anne Ellen Lloyd Pugh. She was a graduate of the Class of 1941, GAR High School, Wilkes-Barre. She was a secretary most of her working life and had been employed by Glen Alden Coal Co., Dr. Cledith Miller, MD, and the Planning Commission at City Hall, Wilkes-Barre. Prior to her retirement in 1987, Mrs. Fitzgerald had been secretary to the president of the Pennsylvania Gas & Water Company, Wilkes-Barre.

She was a member of the First Welsh Presbyterian Church until it's closing and a current member of First Presbyterian Church, Wilkes-Barre. She was also a member the Cambrian Society, the Irem Ladies Auxiliary and the GAR, Class of 1941, Luncheon Club. She and her late husband, Norman B. Fitzgerald, had been married 52 years prior to his death in 2001.

She was preceded in death by her brothers, Merle Pugh and Robert C. Pugh.

Aunt Kay, as everyone called her, didn't have children of her own, but loved each one of her nieces and nephews, right down to the littlest great-great. She was the matriarch of our family and will be greatly missed.

Surviving are her niece and caregiver, Judy Ondrea Kiley; sister, Mrs. Edith Baker, both of Wilkes-Barre; seven nieces and nephews; five great-nieces and great-nephews; and six great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews.

A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday in First Presbyterian Church, on the corner of East Northampton Street and South Franklin Street, Wilkes Barre. Visitation with the family will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. in the church.

A private interment will be held in Hanover Green Cemetery, Hanover Twp., at the convenience of the family.

The family would like to thank Erwine Hospice Care for their kindness and compassion towards Catherine and her family.

Arrangements were entrusted to Daniel J. Hughes Funeral & Cremation Service, 451 N. Main St., Wilkes-Barre.


