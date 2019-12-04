|
|
Catherine Ann Skvarla, 70, of Tallahassee, Fla., and formerly of Wilkes-Barre, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, at her home.
Catherine was born in Wilkes-Barre on April 22, 1949, to Earl Lauer and Nancy Gehring Lauer. She was a member of St. Aloysius for several years before moving out the area. She worked for many years as a clerk at Turkey Hill. Her life revolved around her family, never missing any of her children's games, plays, concerts or school events. She was always there cheering them on and being so proud. Her grandchildren were her world and she would light up just talking about them.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Earl and Nancy Lauer.
She is survived by her children, Dr. Eric and his wife, Kristine Skvarla, Pittsburgh; Jennifer and her husband, Preston Daisey, Bishopville, Md.; Alison and her husband, Justin Wetherell, Mt. Laurel, N.J.; Amy Roberts and her husband, Madison, Tallahassee, Fla.; and Brian Skvarla, Tallahassee, Fla.; grandchildren, Miles, Joseph, Evan, Gracen, Thomas, Gavin, Zachary, Maria, Haley, Kash and Harper; brothers, Earl Lauer and wife, Diane, Bear Creek; Wayne Lauer and wife, Judy, Forty Fort; and Paul Lauer and husband, Dawn, Jupiter, Fla.
A funeral will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday in St. Aloysius Church, Barney Street, Wilkes-Barre.
Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Twp. Friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday from Mamary-Durkin Funeral Services, 59 Parrish St., Wilkes-Barre.
Those who desire may give memorial contributes to , Memphis, Tenn.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Dec. 4, 2019