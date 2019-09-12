|
Catherine E. Schild Mangle Guilbeault of Wyoming passed away Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, peacefully in Geisinger South Wilkes-Barre.
Born in Hughestown on Nov. 20, 1931, she was the daughter of the late William and Sarah Hoskins Schild.
She graduated from Pittston High School, and earned a master's degree in marketing-management from Marywood University.
Catherine was a member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church, Hughestown, past member of Wyoming Chapter No. 1 Order of Eastern Star and Diamond Jubilee Matron.
Prior to her retirement, she was employed by McCann School of Business as director of operations.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Guilbeault.
She is survived by a brother, Robert C. Schild, Montoursville.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at Howell-Lussi Funeral Home, 509 Wyoming Ave., West Pittston. The Rev. David Neuman, pastor, will officiate.
Friends may call from 10 a.m. until the service Friday.
Interment will be in Mountain View Burial Park, Harding.
Memorial donations may be sent to the .
Published in Citizens' Voice on Sept. 12, 2019