Catherine Frances Vitale Zett, 99, was born to Italian immigrants in 1921 and migrated to Wilkes-Barre at the age of four.
In 1943, she married George Edward Zett, also the son of immigrant parents from Czechoslovakia, a World War II veteran, awarded a Purple Heart and the Bronze Star medal for bravery in the field as a medic.
She worked tirelessly until she was 79, when she retired from service to the Misericordia Nuns at their retirement home in Dallas. She moved from Wilkes-Barre to New Hampshire to reside with her youngest son, Nigel (Alan) and his second wife, Lucinda (Cindy), then with current wife, Melanie (Lanie), where Nigel and family provided her with quality of life until she departed.
Catherine was a devout Catholic and a member of Divine Mercy Church in Peterborough, N.H. Everywhere she went, she made friends with her cheerful and playful personality. She will be loved and missed by all who knew her.
She was one of eleven children, three girls, Catherine, Rose and Amelia; and eight brothers, Harry, Tony, Sebastian, Daniel, John, Joseph, Michael and Leonard, all of whom she survived.
Catherine had six children, four of whom survive, Mary Lou Zett-DeVino; Michael John Zett; Taryn Rose Brooks-Faulconer; and Nigel Alan Joseph Zett. Catherine Frances and George Sebastian Zett are deceased.
She is survived by 11 grandchildren, Douglas Arthur Otte; Jason and Crystal Zett; Kathryn Lee; and Christopher Alan Faulconer; Tamara Lynn Pittis; Amanda Lynn Dylan Ritchie; Adam Joseph; Jared Alan; Ryan Robert; and Michael George Zett; six great-grandchildren, Paige Addison; and Douglas (Finn) Arthur Otte; Vince Lee Pittis; Sabrina Rose Makimoto; and Wyatt David; and Claira Jean Dotson; and one great-great-grandchild, Jayden Kolva.
Family and friends are warmly welcomed to attend a funeral mass at 4 p.m. Wednesday in Divine Mercy Church, 12 Church St., Peterborough, N.H. A burial service will be held in the spring in Mount Calvary Cemetery, Wilton, N.H.
The arrangements are in the care of Michaud Funeral Home, 32 Maple St., Wilton, N.H.
To view her obituary or leave a condolence, please visit our web site at www.michaudfuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Mar. 17, 2020