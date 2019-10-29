Home

Corcoran Funeral Home, Inc.
20 South Main Street
Plains, PA 18705
(570) 823-1358
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Corcoran Funeral Home, Inc.
20 South Main Street
Plains, PA 18705
Funeral
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
9:45 AM
Corcoran Funeral Home, Inc.
20 South Main Street
Plains, PA 18705
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
10:30 AM
Church of St. Ignatius Loyola
339 N. Maple Ave.
Kingston, PA
Catherine "Connie" Kulikowski Obituary
Catherine "Connie" Kulikowski, 94, of Pringle, passed away Monday morning, Oct. 28, 2019, at United Methodist Homes, Wesley Village Campus, Jenkins Twp.

Born in Kingston, she was the daughter of the late Michael and Frances Deitz Lenkowski.

Connie was a graduate of Edwardsville High School where she was a proud drum major of her high school band. After graduation, she worked as a cake decorator at Blue Ribbon Bakery, Kingston. After the birth of her two children, Connie was a stay at home mom and a homemaker.

An avid reader, Connie started her day reading the morning newspaper. Anyone who visited her home would learn where the best grocery bargains were to be found or which department store was offering the most discounts on clothing or linens. And, of course, she "had a coupon for that." Connie took much pleasure in reading her Kindle and would read three to four books a week.

Connie took pride in remembering the birthdates of her two children, five grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. She so enjoyed viewing pictures on her electronic picture frame of the family, especially of the escapades, accomplishments and celebrations of the great-grandchildren. She would be smiling long after the pictures were put away. Usually known as nana or great-grandma, one creative great-grandson called her "Aunt Great-Grandma."

Before her hospitalization on Aug. 15, Connie was very independent in her own home. At the age of 94, ambulating with her walker, she did her daily exercises, made her lunch and hand washed her dishes. She paid all of her own bills and balanced her check book to the penny. In the past few years, arthritis greatly limited her trips outside her home. Prior to being confined to home, she had been an eager shopper. Connie and her sister, Dorothy, could be seen together, especially on weekends, shopping at the mall, dining out, getting a hair styling at Sharon's Beauty Shop, or at church. Connie was devoted to the Blessed Virgin Mary and prayed the rosary daily. She was a member of the Church of St. Ignatius Loyola, Kingston.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Bernard Kulikowski, on June 27, 1999; and brothers, Michael and Robert Lenkowski.

Surviving are her daughter, Donna Westawski and her husband, Lawrence, Plains Twp.; son, Bernard Kulikowski and his wife, Barbara, Manheim; grandchildren, Jeffrey Kulikowski; Lisa Front and her husband, J.E.; David Westawski; Matthew Westawski and partner, Christina Gaglemann; Amy Estrella and her husband, David; and Garland Hendrickson; great-grandchildren Stasio, Leonek, and Resi Kulikowski; Beckett, Sullivan and Adley Front; and Benjamin and Brayden Estrella; and sister, Dorothy O'Malley, Kingston.

A funeral will be held 9:45 a.m. Thursday from Corcoran Funeral Home Inc., 20 S. Main St., Plains Twp., with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. in the Church of St. Ignatius Loyola, 339 N. Maple Ave., Kingston, with Monsignor David L. Tressler, pastor, officiating.

Entombment will be held in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Twp. Family and friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

Memorial donations may be made to the Church of St. Ignatius Loyola, Kingston, in Connie's memory.

For information or to leave Connie's family a message of condolence, please visit www.corcoranfuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Oct. 29, 2019
