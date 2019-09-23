Home

POWERED BY

Services
Corcoran Funeral Home, Inc.
20 South Main Street
Plains, PA 18705
(570) 823-1358
Calling hours
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Corcoran Funeral Home, Inc.
20 South Main Street
Plains, PA 18705
View Map
Funeral
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Corcoran Funeral Home, Inc.
20 South Main Street
Plains, PA 18705
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Maria Goretti Church
42 Redwood Dr.
Laflin, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Catherine Fries
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Catherine L. Fries

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Catherine L. Fries Obituary
Catherine L. Fries, 89, of Westminster, passed away Saturday morning, Sept. 21, 2019, in Residential Hospice at Geisinger South Wilkes-Barre.

Born in Westminster, Jenkins Twp., she was the daughter of the late Dominick and Cora Jenkins Rodeghiero.

Catherine was a graduate of Jenkins Twp. High School, Class of 1948, and was employed as a seamstress in the area dress factories. She was a member of St. Maria Goretti Church, Laflin.

Catherine loved to travel. She visited Alaska and Hawaii on several occasions and especially loved traveling with her husband in their motor home to La Verendrye Wildlife Reserve in Quebec, Canada.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, William R. Fries, on May 19, 2017; and her sister, Claire Solano.

Surviving are her sister, Shirley Ercolani and her husband, Louis, Bear Creek; brothers, Larry Rodeghiero and his wife, Lorraine, Westminster; Dave Rodeghiero and his wife, MaryAnn, Westminster; Richard Rodeghiero and his wife, Ruth, Quakertown; and Lee Rodeghiero and his wife, Carol, Avoca; and numerous nieces and nephews.

The funeral will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Corcoran Funeral Home Inc., 20 S. Main St., Plains Twp., with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. in St. Maria Goretti Church, 42 Redwood Drive, Laflin, with the Rev. James J. Walsh, J.C.L., pastor, officiating. The Parish Rosary group will pray the Divine Mercy Chaplet and Rosary in the church 30 minutes before the Mass. All are invited to attend. Interment will be held in Mount Olivet Cemetery, Carverton section of Wyoming. Family and friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Maria Goretti Church or to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, in Catherine's memory.

For information or to leave Catherine's family a message of condolence, please visit www.corcoranfuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Sept. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Catherine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now