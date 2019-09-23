|
|
Catherine L. Fries, 89, of Westminster, passed away Saturday morning, Sept. 21, 2019, in Residential Hospice at Geisinger South Wilkes-Barre.
Born in Westminster, Jenkins Twp., she was the daughter of the late Dominick and Cora Jenkins Rodeghiero.
Catherine was a graduate of Jenkins Twp. High School, Class of 1948, and was employed as a seamstress in the area dress factories. She was a member of St. Maria Goretti Church, Laflin.
Catherine loved to travel. She visited Alaska and Hawaii on several occasions and especially loved traveling with her husband in their motor home to La Verendrye Wildlife Reserve in Quebec, Canada.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, William R. Fries, on May 19, 2017; and her sister, Claire Solano.
Surviving are her sister, Shirley Ercolani and her husband, Louis, Bear Creek; brothers, Larry Rodeghiero and his wife, Lorraine, Westminster; Dave Rodeghiero and his wife, MaryAnn, Westminster; Richard Rodeghiero and his wife, Ruth, Quakertown; and Lee Rodeghiero and his wife, Carol, Avoca; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The funeral will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Corcoran Funeral Home Inc., 20 S. Main St., Plains Twp., with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. in St. Maria Goretti Church, 42 Redwood Drive, Laflin, with the Rev. James J. Walsh, J.C.L., pastor, officiating. The Parish Rosary group will pray the Divine Mercy Chaplet and Rosary in the church 30 minutes before the Mass. All are invited to attend. Interment will be held in Mount Olivet Cemetery, Carverton section of Wyoming. Family and friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Maria Goretti Church or to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, in Catherine's memory.
For information or to leave Catherine's family a message of condolence, please visit www.corcoranfuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Sept. 23, 2019