Catherine "Ruth" Lanuti of Swoyersville died Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, after a brief illness. She was just shy of her 90th birthday.
Born in Edwardsville, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Catherine McDermott.
Ruth was preceded in death by her husband of 43 years, Frank Lanuti.
Also passing before her were her brothers, Eddie, killed in action during World War II, Richard and Joe; and her sisters, Mary Zambito and Clair McDermott.
Just like family were her many in-laws, all of whom have also sadly passed.
Ruth is survived by her only son, Frank; and her youngest brother, Bob, whom she loved dearly and spoke to each and every day. She was boxed in by terrific neighbors, Diane and Ray and Nancy and Norm. She had lots of nieces and nephews, and of course her best pal was a Brittany spaniel named Maggie.
Ruth loved vacationing in Cape May. She looked forward to her Yankees Old-Timers games and the Radio City Christmas show.
She spent a lot of time over the years camping and fishing. Before her husband's death she was a daily fixture at Frances Slocum State Park, walking with their old "best pal" Mollie.
She loved cooking; her husband called her the best Italian cook ever to be born of Irish parents. Her pies and platters of Christmas cookies were prized. A big sports fan, she was always tuned in to the Yanks, the Steelers and Notre Dame, in no particular order of loyalty.
Ruth had her share of health problems, but always held to a good attitude. Last month she spent six hours at the Bloomsburg Fair where she had a terrific time and in her words "ate everything."
She also disliked our current commander-in-chief with a vengeance, especially all the name-calling and petty meanness; sorry, but my Mom made me promise to slip in that particular tidbit.
Ruth had excellent doctors and nurses throughout, too many to single out, but you know who you are.
Please don't send flowers, as she always said cut-flowers were "too funereally." If you want, feel free to send a small donation to .
A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10 a.m. Tuesday in Holy Family Catholic Church, 574 Bennett St., Luzerne. Friends may call at the church from 9:30 a.m. to service time. Interment at Mount Olivet Cemetery will be private.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Oct. 19, 2019