Service Information DOUGHERTY FUNERAL HOME 2200 Trenton Rd Levittown , PA 19056-1421 (215)-943-7240

Catherine "Kate" Louise Matiko has gone to be with previously deceased family members on Saturday, May 18, 2019, at the age of 84.



Born and raised in Pittston, Mrs. Matiko was a 1950 graduate of Pittston City High School. She moved to Bucks County in 1957.



A very proud and devoted homemaker, Mrs. Matiko succeeded in making the family house into a warm and comfortable home, raising four children in that same love-filled home. She did all and everything for the love of her children. She was extremely proud of her family and never hesitant to inform people.



Mrs. Matiko was an active member of the former St. Joseph the Worker Church and school, including CYO, bingo socials, cafeteria help and innumerable sporting events. She spent many years caring for others as a home health aid.



She was an avid reader, talented seamstress, bowler, dancer and rollerskater, but for her, the most enjoyment came from watching her granddaughters in various performing arts and sports. She was never known to be a quiet and subdued spectator, always loudly cheering them on.



Mrs. Matiko was known to be straightforward, always spoke her mind and remained feisty until the end.



Beloved wife of 62 years to Peter, Mrs. Matiko is the loving mother of Peter Jr. (Joann), Perkasie; David (Leslie), St. Thomas; Matthew (Donna), Fairless Hills; and Ruthann Fogleman (Steve), Largo, Fla.



She will also be greatly missed by her granddaughters, Lillie, Madilyn and Tori Matiko; brother, Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Kirkpatrick; sister, Patsy Evans; sister-in-law Loretta Kirkpatrick, and many wonderful nieces and nephews.



Mrs. Matiko was predeceased by her parents and five siblings.



Family and friends are invited to call from 10 a.m. until noon Thursday at James J. Dougherty Funeral Home Inc., 2200 Trenton Road, Levittown, where her funeral service will be held at noon. Interment will be held privately.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Mrs. Matiko's name may be made to St. Frances Cabrini Church, 325 S. Oxford Valley Road, Fairless Hills, PA 19030.

