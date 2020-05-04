|
Catherine "Kitty" McCabe Wydra, 89, of Wilkes-Barre, died Friday, May 1, 2020, at River Street Manor Nursing Home from COVID-19.
Born Aug. 2, 1930, at the family home in Wilkes-Barre, she was the daughter of Francis and Mary Maguire McCabe. Kitty, as she was known since childhood, was a graduate of St. Mary's High School.
Kitty was the head chef at McCabe's Barney Inn in Wilkes-Barre for 35 years. She also served as the register of vital records for the Pennsylvania Department of Health, Wyoming Valley.
For many years, Kitty was a devoted caretaker to her sister, Nancy, and her mother. Kitty was well known for her cooking, baking, sewing and gardening skills. She was a creative soul who loved all creatures great and small.
Brothers, Francis, Joseph, Philip and Maurice McCabe; and sisters, Nancy, Sr. Joan, RSM and Alice, preceded her in death.
Kitty is survived by her sister, Maureen and her brother-in-law, Jack Moran, Wyoming; sister, Helen Seerey, Millersville, Md;. Sr. Maureen Frances McCabe, RSM, Dallas; and many nieces, nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial and celebration of Kitty's life will be held at a future date.
Donations in her memory may be made to the Sisters of Mercy, Dallas, or to the SPCA of Luzerne County.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home, 89 Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre.
Condolences may be sent by visiting Kitty's obituary at www.natandgawlas.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on May 4, 2020