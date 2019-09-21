|
|
Catherine Elizabeth Kratzer Monchak, 104, of Shickshinny, passed into eternal life on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019 at home, surrounded by her loving daughters.
She was born in Larksville on March 28, 1915, a daughter of the late John and Pauline Kratzer. On her 14th birthday, she became employed by the Duplan Silk Mill, Luzerne, in the winding department, where she worked until her marriage in 1947 to Steven Andrew Monchak, with whom she shared 56 years of wedded life.
Catherine was a devoted and loving wife, mother, and grandmother, who loved spending time with all those dear to her. She was an exceptional seamstress, as well as a talented homemaker.
She was a devout Catholic with a deep devotion to our Lord and our Blessed Mother, and had participated for many years in the Blue Army all-night vigils with her daughters and close friends. Furthermore, she was a member of Holy Spirit Parish, St. Mary's Church, in Mocanaqua.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Steven; her sisters, Mary Olowiany and Elizabeth Debold, and her brothers, Andrew, Peter, and Joseph Kratzer.
Surviving are her two daughters, Dr. Paulette Monchak of Shickshinny and Bernadette Monchak-Barski of Allentown, son-in-law Michael Barski, and granddaughter Lydia Barski.
Funeral services will be held at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday from the Mayo Funeral Home, Inc., 77 N. Main St., Shickshinny, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Mary's Church, Mocanaqua, with her pastor, the Rev. Louis Kaminski as Principal Celebrant and the Rev. Joseph Kakareka as concelebrant.
Burial will be in St. John the Baptist's Cemetery, Dallas.
Visitation will be from 5 to 9 p.m. Monday with the recitation of the Holy Rosary at 8 p.m. For additional information, or to send condolences, please visit www.mayofh.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Sept. 21, 2019