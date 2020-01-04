|
Catherine Papula, 96, of Larksville, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020.
Born March 16, 1923, in Plymouth Twp., she was the daughter of the late John Conniff and Mary McDaniels Conniff. She was a graduate of Plymouth High School, Class of 1941, and a member of St. John the Baptist Church, Larksville. Catherine was a former member of St. Vincent De Paul Church where she was a member of the Altar and Rosary Society.
Prior to her retirement, she was employed by the Wyoming Valley Garment Industry, including Bass Manufacturing, for many years. Catherine was a past member of the Goodwill Hose Company #2 Ladies Auxillary.
Catherine lived by the saying "Faith, Family and Love." She was an avid Notre Dame and Pittsburgh Penguins fan and she enjoyed her weekly trips to the casino.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph M. Papula; her son-in-law, Edward J. Maxwell; brothers, John, Timothy, Andrus, Joseph and Thomas Conniff; sisters, Mary Searles, Elizabeth Ruddy, Agnes Mikus and Ellen Zapotak.
Surviving are her loving daughter, Judith Lucchino and her husband, Robert, Larksville; grandchildren, Christina Curry (Sean), Forty Fort; and Scott Maxwell (Donna), Forty Fort; great-grandchildren, Ciara and Sienna Curry, Hunnter, Hannah and Rorry Maxwell; step-grandchildren, Steven Lucchino (Mandy), Pittsburgh; Michael Lucchino (Erin), Virginia; and Jeffrey Lucchino (Kristin), Pittsburgh; step-great-grandchildren, Katrina, Aubrey, Brayden, Brynn and Jordan Lucchino; and sisters, Theresa Tibus, Old Bridge, NJ; and Ann Beshada, Hanover Twp.
Family and friends are invited to meet for Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Church, Larksville. Interment will be in St. Vincent DePaul Cemetery.
Family and friends may call Tuesday from 10:30 a.m. until Mass time at St. John the Baptist Church, Larksville.
Arrangements are from the S.J. Grontkowski Funeral Home, Plymouth.
In lieu of flowers, contributions, if desired, may be made to St. John the Baptist Church, 126 Nesbitt St., Larksville, PA 18651, or to the , 613 Baltimore Drive #3, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702.
Catherine's family would like to extend a special thank you to the very caring staff at Allied Services Skilled Nursing Facilty Meade Street, Wilkes-Barre, the Erwine Hospice Nurses and PAM Specialty Hospital of Wilkes-Barre.
To submit online condolences to Catherine's family, please visit www.sjgrontkowskifuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Jan. 4, 2020