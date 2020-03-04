Home

Catherine R. Barrett Thomas


1925 - 2020
Catherine R. Barrett Thomas Obituary
Catherine R. Barrett Thomas, 94, of Avoca, passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020, at River Street Manor Nursing and Rehab Center, Wilkes-Barre, where she was a resident for the last five years.

She was born in Avoca on Aug. 7, 1925, and was the daughter of the late Thomas Drew Barrett and Mercy Maughan Barrett.

She was a graduate of Avoca High School, Class of 1943. A member of St. John's Primitive Methodist Church, Avoca, and she retired from Parodi Cigar with over 30 years of employment.

In addition to her parents, Catherine was preceded in death by her brother, Norman Barrett and his wife, Alice Carroll Barrett.

Surviving are a son, Gary Thomas Sr. and his wife, Linda, Pittston Twp.; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.

At Catherine's request, there will be no calling hours. The funeral will be held at the convenience of the family.

Catherine's family would like to thank the nurses and staff at River Street Manor Nursing and Rehab Center, Dr. James Sheerer and Residential Hospice for their excellent care and support over the years.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to St. John's Primitive Methodist Church, 316 Main St. Avoca, PA 18641.

Arrangements are made by Kiesinger Funeral Services Inc., 255 McAlpine St., Duryea.

Condolences may be made to www.kiesingerfuneralservices.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Mar. 4, 2020
