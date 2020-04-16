|
|
Catherine Steadle, 94, of Wilkes-Barre and a resident of St. Therese Residence, Wilkes-Barre, for the past five years, passed away Tuesday, April 14, 2020.
Catherine was born in Wilkes-Barre, a daughter of the late William and Caroline Roos Steadle. She attended St. Nicholas Grade School and was a graduate of GAR High School. She received her nurse's training at Mercy Hospital, Wilkes-Barre, and later received her bachelor's degree in nursing from College Misericordia. She devoted many years working as a registered nurse at Mercy Hospital, Wilkes-Barre, and prior to retirement was a registered nurse at the Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center, Plains Twp.
Catherine was a member of St. Nicholas Roman Catholic Church, Wilkes-Barre.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, William and Louis Steadle; and by her sisters, Dorothy and Caroline Steadle.
Surviving is her cousin, Ann Marie Birmer, who was her caregiver for many years.
Ann Marie would like to thank everyone at St. Therese Residence for the excellent care they provided for Catherine.
A private funeral service will be held for the immediate family. There will be no calling hours.
Interment will be in St. Nicholas Cemetery, Shavertown.
Funeral services have been entrusted to Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home, 89 Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre.
Condolences can be sent by visiting Catherine's obituary at www.natandgawlas.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Apr. 16, 2020