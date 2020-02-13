|
Catherine T. Mushala, 85, formerly of Hunlock Creek, passed into eternal life on Sunday evening, Feb. 9, 2020, at Bonham Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Huntington Twp., where she resided for the past six years.
Her beloved husband was the late Thomas J. Mushala Sr., who passed away March 8, 2014. Together, Thomas and Catherine shared 47 beautiful years of marriage.
Born Sept. 5, 1934, in Wilkes-Barre, Catherine was one of eleven children born to the late Joseph and Anna Democko Sinay.
Raised in Hanover Twp., Catherine was a graduate of Hanover Twp. Memorial High School, Class of 1952.
A homemaker most of her life, Catherine was a dedicated wife and mother who was proud of being able to stay home and raise her family. When her children were young, she was actively involved in all their activities and she was renowned for her cooking, baking and canning.
In her earlier years, Catherine was employed for 18 years in the billing department of the former Bell Telephone Company, Wilkes-Barre.
Catherine was a devout Catholic and a longtime member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish, Lake Silkworth, where she once served as a CCD instructor and helped with the church's annual bazaar. Additionally, Catherine and her husband, Tom, worked the polling booth in Lake Silkworth for many years.
While residing at Bonham Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Catherine enjoyed participating in the numerous activities there, most especially playing bingo and blackjack. The family would like to extend their sincere gratitude to the nurses and staff at Bonham Nursing and Rehabilitation Center for the compassionate care they bestowed upon Catherine during her years there.
Family was the center of Catherine's life and she treasured every moment she had with her loved ones. She will forever be remembered as a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend.
In addition to her parents, Joseph and Anna Sinay, and her husband, Thomas, Catherine was preceded in death by her infant brother, Anthony Sinay; brothers, Joseph, Charles, John and Stephen Sinay; and sisters, Stella Gower; Verna Parisi; Mary Brieling; and Anna Keeney.
Catherine is survived by her children, Cheryl Mushala and her husband, Paul Maher, McMurray; and Thomas J. Mushala Jr., Benton; her grandchildren, Curtis Maher; Lauren Maher; and Kayla Mushala; brother, Paul Sinay and his wife, Mary, Ashley; as well as generations of nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the funeral which will be conducted at 11:15 a.m. Saturday from Wroblewski Funeral Home Inc., 1442 Wyoming Ave., Forty Fort, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at noon in Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish, 2011 state Route 29, Lake Silkworth, with the Rev. Alex J. Roche, her pastor, officiating. The Rite of Committal will be offered at the conclusion of the funeral Mass.
Interment will be held privately for the immediate family on Monday in St. Stephen's Roman Catholic Cemetery, Lehman Twp.
Family and friends are invited to Catherine's viewing which will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
For information or to send Catherine's family a message of condolence, you may visit the funeral home's website, www.wroblewskifuneralhome.com, or Facebook page.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Catherine's memory to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, P.O. Box 4527, New York, NY 10163; or to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Feb. 13, 2020