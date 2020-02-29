|
Catherine Weidow, 91, of Hanover Twp., passed away Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, at Allied Services Meade Street Skilled Nursing, Wilkes-Barre.
Born in Wilkes-Barre Sept. 15, 1928, she was a daughter of the late John and Edith Jenkins Scully.
She loved going out to dinner with family and friends, especially when it came to going for pizza, which was her favorite.
She was preceded in death by her sisters, Mary Siskavitch; Barbara Belcher; and Irene "Babe" Mostal; and brothers, Thomas; and John "Billy" Scully.
Surviving are her son, Raymond Weidow Jr. and his wife, Virginia "Ginny," Hanover Twp.; daughter, Debbie Singer and her husband, John, Wilkes-Barre; grandchildren, Raymond Weidow III; Debbie McCormick; Katie Hoeffner; and Karen O'Hora; great-grandchildren, Isabella and Abigail Weidow; Morgan and Emily McCormick; Cheyenne and Alexander Hoeffner; Ryan, Liam and Noah O'Hora.
Funeral Services will be held at 10 a.m. Monday at Kniffen O'Malley Leffler Funeral & Cremation Services Inc., 465 S. Main St., Wilkes-Barre, with the Rev. Craig C. Gommer officiating.
Interment will follow in Maple Hill Cemetery, Hanover Twp.
Friends may call from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday and from 9 to 10 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Online condolences at KniffenFuneralHome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Feb. 29, 2020