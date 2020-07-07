Home

Curtis L. Swanson Funeral Home Inc.
2386 SR 118
Hunlock Creek, PA 18621
(570) 477-2500
Cathy Prater Obituary

Cathy Prater, 58, of Shavertown, passed away Saturday, July 4, 2020, in Hershey Medical Center.

She was born in Elizabeth, N.J., on Jan. 6, 1962, and was the daughter of the late William and Ann Golden McHale.

Cathy graduated from Dallas High School in 1980 and received her Bachelor's of Science degree from Wilkes University. She was employed as a supervisor by Commonwealth Telephone Company, Dallas.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by sisters, Michelle Dickson and Jeanne Rosengrant; and father-in-law, the Rev. John S. Prater.

Cathy is survived by her husband, Scott Prater; sons, Mike Prater and his wife, Carol, Dallas; Chris Prater, Shavertown; and Jeremy Prater, Fort Myers, Fla.; granddaughter, Kaylee; brother, William McHale Jr.; sisters, Ann Ellen Krench and Sharon Resetar; mother-in-law, Ingrid Prater; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

A private memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family from Curtis L. Swanson Funeral Home Inc., state Routes 29 and 118, Pikes Creek, with the Rev. Rafferty officiating.

Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Medical Oncology Associates Script Fund, 382 Pierce St., Kingston, PA 18704.

Condolences can be made at clswansonfuneralhome.com.


