Cecelia A. Supchak, 83, of Hunlock Creek, passed away unexpectedly Friday, February 28, 2020, at her home.
Born August 7, 1936 in Plymouth, she was a daughter of the late Milton Fink Sr. and Cecelia Minnick Fink. She married Eugene S. Supchak on October 22, 1955 and shared 43 years of marriage when he passed on June 18, 1999.
She belonged to St. Faustina Kowalska Parish, Nanticoke and previously St. Francis of Assisi church.
In addition to her husband, Cecelia was preceded in death by sister, Bernice Theos of Stroudsburg and Janice Kratz and Dorothy Wojinski, both of Nanticoke.
She is survived by her daughters, Doreen Supchak of Hunlock Creek and Sharon Davis and husband, Scott of Mountain Top; a granddaughter, Krystle Lampman of Nanticoke; a sister, Agnes Danielowicz and husband, Chester and a brother, Milton Fink Jr. and wife, Gloria all of Hunlock Creek as well as several nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Mass will be held Wednesday at 10 a.m. at St. Faustina Kowalska Parish, primary site, 520 S. Hanover Street, Nanticoke with the Rev. James R. Nash, her pastor as celebrant.
Interment will follow in Holy Trinity Cemetery, Sheatown.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Mrs. Supchak's memory may be made to the S.P.C.A.
Arrangements are in the care of Davis-Dinelli Funeral Home, Nanticoke.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Mar. 1, 2020