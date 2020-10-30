Home

Cecelia Oblen Backof

Cecelia Oblen Backof passed away Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, at Treasure Coast Hospice, Stuart, Fla., with her children by her side.

Born Dec. 25, 1928, in Wilkes-Barre, the daughter of the late Mary Ellis and Charles Oblen. She was a graduate of Dallas High School, Class of 1946. She was a member of St. Aloysius Church, where she volunteered for many years.

Known as "Ceil" to her friends and as "DeeDee" to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren - she was loved and coveted by all. She created life-long memories in all of our hearts. She is reunited with her mother now (who she lost at a very early age) and will continue as a guardian angel to all of us.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Otto Walter, of 67 years; her parents; her brothers, Edward and Charles (Tex); and her sister, Marie Oblen Naperkowski.

Surviving is her brother, Joseph Oblen, Kingston; three children, John and his wife, Deborah, Lititz and Naples, Fla.; Mary Beth and her husband, Richard Bayersdorfer, Stuart, Fla.; and Robert Backof, Wilkes-Barre; four grandchildren, Bradley (and Ann) Backof; Stephanie (and Patrick) Kinnare; Mike (and Dana) Bayersdorfer; and Sarah Bayersdorfer; 12 great-grandchildren, Jack, Desi and Will Backof; Cecelia and Maximus Backof; Kinnare, and Padraig; Mena, Bella, Lucia, Stasia, Ambrose and Fulton Kinnare; and several nieces and nephews.

A private funeral service will be held in Pennsylvania at the convenience of the family.

Contributions in her memory are suggested to the Treasure Coast Hospice of Stuart, Fla.


