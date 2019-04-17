Cecilia Lanning

Cecilia Lanning, 84, of Kingston, passed away Monday, April 15, 2019, at Little Flower Manor in Wilkes-Barre.

She was born in Wilkes-Barre, a daughter of the late Edward and Celia Zaledonis Lanning. Cecilia was a 1953 graduate of Wilkes-Barre Twp. High School. Prior to her retirement, she had been employed for many years by Northeastern National Bank.

Cecilia was a member of St. Joseph's Monastery in Wilkes-Barre Twp. prior to its closure.

She was preceded in death by her sisters, Mary Street, Marguerite Helldorfer and Joan Anagnos; and by her brothers, William, Joseph, James, Michael, Robert and John Lanning.

Surviving are her brothers, Edward Lanning and his wife, Joan, Darin Ill.; and Frank and Raymond Lanning, Kingston; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family from Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home, 89 Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre.

Condolences may be sent by visiting Cecilia's obituary at www.natandgawlas.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Apr. 17, 2019
