Cecilia Lanning, 84, of Kingston, passed away Monday, April 15, 2019, at Little Flower Manor in Wilkes-Barre.
She was born in Wilkes-Barre, a daughter of the late Edward and Celia Zaledonis Lanning. Cecilia was a 1953 graduate of Wilkes-Barre Twp. High School. Prior to her retirement, she had been employed for many years by Northeastern National Bank.
Cecilia was a member of St. Joseph's Monastery in Wilkes-Barre Twp. prior to its closure.
She was preceded in death by her sisters, Mary Street, Marguerite Helldorfer and Joan Anagnos; and by her brothers, William, Joseph, James, Michael, Robert and John Lanning.
Surviving are her brothers, Edward Lanning and his wife, Joan, Darin Ill.; and Frank and Raymond Lanning, Kingston; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family from Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home, 89 Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre.
