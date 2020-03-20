|
Cecilia Runsky Rzoncki, 80, formerly of Avoca, passed away Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at Riverside Nursing and Rehab Center, Taylor, where she was a resident.
She was born in Avoca on Nov. 25, 1939, and was the daughter of the late Joseph and Louise Grella Rzoncki.
Cecilia was a member of Queen of the Apostles Parish Church, Avoca, (Ss. Peter and Paul Church), she was a graduate of Avoca High School and valedictorian of her class. After graduation, she attended St. Joseph School of Nursing, Carbondale, and received her bachelors of nursing from Marywood College, Scranton. Cecilia did her postgraduate work in labor and delivery with a degree in obstetrical nursing at Jersey City Medical Center, N.J. She then attended a year of schooling at Wilkes College, specializing in social work.
Cecilia was employed as an instructor by Wilkes-Barre General Hospital School of Nursing; she then worked as head nurse for New York University Medical Center for four years. She was an active member of the Pennsylvania Pro-Life Federation and active with the Blue Army of Our Lady of Fatima and many other organizations.
She is survived by her sister, Mary Lou Cavanaugh, Duryea; her nephew, George Cavanaugh; nieces, Kathy Cavanaugh; and Patti Dale ;and several great-nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Sacred Heart Southern Missions, 6050 Highway 161 N. Walls, MS 38686.
Funeral services will be privately held with a Mass of Christian Burial in Queen of the Apostles Parish Church, 715 Hawthorne St., Avoca., with the Rev. Phillip Sladicka officiating.
Interment will be held in Ss. Peter and Paul Cemetery, Avoca.
Arrangements are made by Kiesinger Funeral Services Inc., 255 McAlpine St., Duryea.
Condolences may be made to www.kiesingerfuneralservices.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Mar. 20, 2020