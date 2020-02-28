|
|
Ceil Piechota, 90, a life resident of Dupont, passed away Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, in Regional Hospital, Scranton.
She was the widow of Frank "Packie" Piechota, who passed away July 19, 1996.
She was born in Dupont, daughter of the late Ed "Youngie" and Elsie Posusney and was a graduate of Dupont High School. Following school she worked at various dress shops as a seamstress in and around Dupont.
She was a life member of Sacred Heart of Jesus Church and its Christian Mothers, Dupont. She enjoyed helping at the parish picnic, making pierogis in the church basement, spending time with her family and visiting casinos with her friends.
Ceil is survived by her son, Frank "Ace" Piechota and his wife, Mary Ritzie Piechota; grandsons, Greg and Eric; numerous nieces and nephews; two special "little angels" great-nieces; and a sibling, Helen Exter.
She was also preceded in death by her brother, Edmund "Shandy" Posusney.
Funeral services will be held at 9 a.m. Monday from Lokuta-Zawacki Funeral Home, 200 Wyoming Ave., Dupont, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. in Sacred Heart Church, 215 Lackawanna Ave., Dupont, to be celebrated by the Rev. Thomas Petro, pastor.
Interment will be in the parish cemetery.
Friends may call from 6 to 9 p.m. Sunday.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Feb. 28, 2020