Celia Bicchielli, 88, formerly of Pittston Twp., passed away Saturday, May 16, 2020, in The Gardens at East Mountain, Plains Twp., where she had been a resident for seven years.
Born in Pittston Twp. on Sept. 15, 1931, she was the daughter of the late Peter and Louisa Filipetti Bicchielli.
Celia attended Pittston Twp. High School and had worked in the local garment industry.
She was a member of the former Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, Pittston, now St. Joseph Marello Parish.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by sisters, Ann Marie Marcellini and Josephine Mancia; brother, Frank Bicchielli; and nephews Bruno Marcellini Jr. and Joseph Marcellini.
Surviving are her sisters, Nicoletta Goldsworthy, West Pittston; and Ida LaFratte, Pittston Twp.; nieces and nephews; great-nieces and great-nephews.
Due to the current funeral restrictions, private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are entrusted to Adonizio Funeral Home LLC, 251 William St., Pittston. To leave a condolence, visit Celia's obituary at www.adoniziofuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on May 17, 2020