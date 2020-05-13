|
Celia M. Ripa, 99, passed into the hands of the Lord on Sunday, May 10, 2020, at United Methodist Homes Wesley Village, Pittston, just 64 days before her 100th birthday.
Born July 14, 1920, Celia was the second child of Longin and Josephine Novak Dziedzic. She resided for more than 95 years at the family homestead in Plymouth before moving to Wesley Village last year. Celia was extremely proud of her Polish roots. Her unending strength and perseverance were true examples of her heritage.
She graduated from Plymouth High School, Class of 1936, and continued her education by attending Wilkes-Barre Business School. Upon graduation, she became manager for Kay's Shoe Store, first in Wilkes-Barre, and then in Harrisburg. It was in Harrisburg where she met her late husband, Charles E. Ripa Jr., Exeter, who was stationed in the Army at Indiantown Gap. They eloped on Aug. 2, 1942, and over the next eight years became proud parents of three children, Carol Ann, Charlene Jaye and Charles Edward III.
Perhaps you may remember her as the owner/operator of C&C Grocery, a neighborhood store on Main Street, Plymouth, for over 20 years, until Hurricane Agnes destroyed it and she decided to close its doors permanently. She was an excellent cook, preparing favorite family recipes; she loved to garden in her vegetable and flower beds; and she quilted some beautiful coverlets and bedspreads while recuperating from a bout with colon cancer when she was 64. Yes, you could describe her as a survivor more than once in her lifetime. At the age of 10, she contributed to the family income during the Great Depression. She survived the ruins of Hurricane Agnes. And when colon cancer was the number one killer in the U.S., she survived that too!
Celia was preceded in death, in addition to her parents and husband, Charlie, by her daughter, Carol Ann Oliver; and a brother, Frank Dietz.
Surviving family members are son, Charles E. Ripa III and his wife, Lindsey, Plymouth; daughter, Charlene Ripa Arruda and her husband, Frank, Prescott, Ariz.; son-in-law, John Oliver Jr., Dallas; four grandchildren, Johnny Oliver and wife, Tara, Dallas; Meredith Ripa Farrell and husband, Thomas, Philadelphia; Joanna Oliver Zale and husband, Ryan, Rye, N.Y.; and Allison Ripa, Philadelphia. In addition, she was blessed with four great-grandchildren, Olivia, Jack, Nora and Sophie Oliver. She is also survived by a sister, Wanda Revus; a sister-in-law, Barbara Ripa; and many loving nieces and nephews.
Celia was a strong, determined woman who weathered many storms. Her determination and spirit always put her on top. She will always be remembered as a very giving person who made family her priority. She will be truly missed but will remain in the hearts of so many.
Per Celia's request, and once COVID-19 restrictions are lifted, private services for the immediate family will be held at S.J. Grontkowski Funeral Home, Plymouth.
"Even when you know what's coming, one is never prepared for how it feels."
Published in Citizens' Voice on May 13, 2020