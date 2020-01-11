|
|
Celia Mueller, Duryea, died Thursday morning, Jan. 9, 2020, at Mountain View Care Center, Scranton. She was 84 years old.
Celia was the widow of Alfred G. Mueller, who passed in 1972, and the daughter of the late Orlando Mattei and Mary Shepulski Mattei, Duryea. She was a graduate of Duryea High School.
Celia accompanied her husband to Frankfurt, Germany, in 1965, where he was employed by the federal government as part of the General Accounting Office at that time. She lived in Germany for five years, traveling extensively throughout Europe. Upon their return to the United States, Celia lived in Alexandria, Va., until the passing of Alfred, which brought her back to Duryea. There she continued to raise her then 16 year old daughter and nine-month-old son.
Celia was a natural caregiver and often took care of family members who were ill or infirmed. She had a sharp mind and a quick wit, loved to laugh at a good joke, and worried about everyone. She never forgot a family birthday, anniversary or other celebrated occasion, with her card usually being the first one received. She loved telling family stories, and kept the history of births and deaths in the family.
Celia was preceded in death by three siblings, Leonard Mattei, Duryea, Irene Mattei Kolakoski, Duryea, and Helen Mattei Freas, Hughestown; and her grandson, Rudy Kevak, Factoryville.
She is survived by a sister, Margie Mattei Kobi, Pittston; daughter, Elaine Mueller Tweedy and son-in-law, Paul, Factoryville; son, Alfred G. Mueller II and daughter-in-law, Lusine, Garnet Valley; grandchildren, Helena and Jacob Mueller; great-grandchildren, Lacy and Stanton Kevak; and several nieces and nephews and their families.
Celia was a life member of Holy Rosary Church, now Nativity of Our Lord Parish, Duryea.
The funeral services will be held at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday from Kiesinger Funeral Home, 255 McAlpine St., Duryea, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in Nativity of Our Lord Parish Church, 127 Stephenson St., Duryea, with the Rev. Fr. John V. Polednak officiating. Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday. Interment will be held in St. John's Cemetery, Duryea.
The family would like to thank the staff of Life Geisinger Scranton, and Mountain View Care Center of Scranton for their kind, knowledgeable care and support and for making Celia's last years and months enjoyable and memory-building.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the COPD Foundation at www.copdfoundation.org. Condolences may be made to www.kiesingerfuneralservices.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Jan. 11, 2020