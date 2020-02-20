Home

Corcoran Funeral Home, Inc.
20 South Main Street
Plains, PA 18705
(570) 823-1358
Calling hours
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Corcoran Funeral Home, Inc.
20 South Main Street
Plains, PA 18705
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
11:00 AM
Corcoran Funeral Home, Inc.
20 South Main Street
Plains, PA 18705
Ceri Jo Yankoski Mulligan Obituary
Ceri Jo Yankoski Mulligan, 40, of Lehman Twp., passed away Monday, February 17, 2020, from a heart-related incident.

Born in Wilkes-Barre, Ceri was she daughter of Joseph J. and Kyle V. Jones Yankoski of Lehman. She was a graduate of Lake-Lehman High School, Class of 1997.

Ceri was a kind-hearted soul who believed all people had some good in them. You just had to sometimes look deep. Ceri loved all animals, the outdoors and photography, but most of all she deeply loved her family and close friends.

In addition to her parents, Joe and Kyle, Ceri leaves behind her beloved daughters, Ella and Brenna Mulligan, at home; sisters, Amy and Kristie Yankoski, both of Lehman Twp.; brother, Joseph Yankoski and his wife, Alissa, Dallas; three nieces, Kaelyn Adams; Emersyn and Elliott Yankoski; and co-parent, Andrew Mulligan, Jackson Twp.

A celebration of Ceri's life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Corcoran Funeral Home, Inc., 20 S. Main St., Plains Twp. Family and friends may call from 9:30 until 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

The family requests that flowers be omitted and memorial donations may be made to the SPCA of Luzerne County, 524 East Main St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18705, in Ceri's memory.

For information or to leave Ceri's family a message of condolence, please visit www.corcoranfuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Feb. 20, 2020
